TMC Demands Urgent Parliamentary Debate on Political Violence in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress MP Mohammed Nadimul Haque submitted a notice under Rule 267 to the Rajya Sabha on Monday, urging the suspension of all scheduled business for an urgent discussion on alleged political violence in West Bengal. The debate calls attention to an attack on party chief Mamata Banerjee's convoy and aggressive police actions against students protesting in the national capital.

The TMC demands that Home Minister Amit Shah address Parliament regarding persistent security breaches and diminishing democratic dissent. Haque urged the Upper House to deliberate under Rule 267 about student humanitarian abuses during protests in New Delhi and Bihar, citing the use of extreme force by enforcement officials.

He highlighted concerns over a brutal assault on Banerjee's convoy, as she attempted to reach the family of a deceased party worker. "Yesterday's attack is an assault on democratic values protected by the Indian Constitution," Haque stated, criticizing the stifling of political and civilian dissent through intimidation and violence.

The Rajya Sabha member accused authorities of responding to dissent with harsh measures, calling on Shah to provide explanations for the repeated security oversights and deteriorating law and order. The ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, which commenced on July 20, is set to conclude on August 13.