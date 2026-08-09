India Celebrates 80th Independence Day with 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Movement

In a rallying call to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited citizens to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement, ahead of India's 80th Independence Day celebrations. The initiative is part of a broader effort to envision a developed India and coincides with the 150th anniversary of the National Song 'Vande Mataram'.

Emphasizing the importance of the Tricolour, PM Modi expressed that it stands as a symbol of pride and inspiration for the nation. He urged the population to passionately engage in the movement, enhancing national unity and patriotic spirit. The Ministry of Culture has encouraged people to hoist the flag at their homes and share selfies on the Har Ghar Tiranga website.

The campaign, launched in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, aims to deepen citizens' personal connection with the National Flag while honoring the sacrifices of freedom fighters. This year, celebrations will emphasize the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' with events such as Tiranga Yatras, concerts, and rallies across the country. States have already begun participating with rallies and processions in anticipation of Independence Day.