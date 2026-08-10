Supreme Court Permits Abhishek Banerjee's International Travel for Eye Treatment
The Supreme Court has allowed Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee to travel overseas for eye treatment, overriding conditions set by the Calcutta High Court linked to a hate speech investigation. The decision mandates strict compliance with travel details and confidentiality by investigative agencies.
- Country:
- India
In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court on Monday permitted Abhishek Banerjee, a leader of the Trinamool Congress, to travel abroad for three weeks in September to receive eye treatment. This decision overrides earlier restrictions imposed by the Calcutta High Court in relation to a hate speech case.
The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, approved Banerjee's travel subject to specific conditions. These included using a diplomatic passport, providing travel details, and maintaining confidentiality by investigative agencies.
Banerjee had previously faced travel restrictions as part of an investigation connected to a hate speech FIR, which the High Court had refused to lift. His renewed appeal to the Supreme Court has now been granted, allowing his travel for medical reasons while continuing to cooperate with ongoing investigations.
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