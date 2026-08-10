Assam CM Resumes Subsidised Food Scheme to Boost Nutritional Security
Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, relaunched a key subsidised food distribution scheme that will benefit 2.48 crore NSFA beneficiaries across the state. Paused earlier due to budget constraints, the programme offers masoor dal at Rs 70/kg and sugar at Rs 30/kg, ensuring vital nutritional support for the poor.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to bolster nutritional security among the state's poor, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reinstated the subsidised masoor dal and sugar distribution scheme. Initiated from Raha in Nagaon district, the scheme makes masoor dal available at Rs 70 per kilogram and sugar at Rs 30 per kilogram, targeting 2.48 crore beneficiaries across Assam.
The scheme, temporarily paused due to budgetary concerns, is back at an opportune moment, focusing on aid during tough times accentuated by natural calamities. This initiative was quietly re-launched at Suren Patar's fair price shop in Kamarjan village, amid pressing flood situations in Upper Assam that have demanded administrative focus elsewhere.
The Chief Minister, in his remarks, aligned the relaunch with the government's broader vision of grassroots welfare through initiatives like Nijut Moina and Orunodoi. Furthermore, the scheme highlights a government striving to fulfill its commitment, ensuring mustard oil also reaches the beneficiaries at subsidised rates in due course.
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