Inferno in Patna: Showroom Basement Blaze Sparks Safety Concerns

An early-morning fire erupted in the basement of an electronic showroom on SP Verma Road, Patna, prompting swift firefighting efforts. Preliminary reports suggest a short circuit may have sparked the blaze. No casualties reported; damage remains under assessment. Incident underscores importance of fire safety in commercial complexes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 09:45 IST
Inferno in Patna: Showroom Basement Blaze Sparks Safety Concerns
Fire tenders reached the spot after a fire broke out in the basement of an electronic showroom on SP Verma Road (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

An early Tuesday morning fire engulfed the basement of an electronic showroom on SP Verma Road in Patna, leading to a rapid response from local firefighters who managed to control the blaze. The basement, doubling as both a parking facility and warehouse, stored various electronic items like air conditioners, refrigerators, and televisions.

Fire Officer Ajit Kumar confirmed that the flames were subdued after intensive firefighting operations. The fire ravaged the warehouse and parking area, with the full extent of the damage yet to be determined. Initial speculation points to a potential short circuit as the cause, pending a thorough investigation.

No casualties have been reported. Authorities are currently assessing the ruin inflicted upon the inventory and infrastructure. Meanwhile, the owner of the showroom remains unidentified. The incident has accentuated the critical need for robust fire-safety protocols in commercial buildings, especially those housing electrical equipment. Further inquiries into the fire's origin and property damage continue.

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