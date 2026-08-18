BJP Revamps Leadership with New Faces: A Vision of Experience and Youth

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju applauds BJP's new national team, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategy of melding seasoned leaders with fresh talent. The recent reorganization under Party President Nitin Nabin includes diverse and gender-inclusive appointments, positioning the party for upcoming electoral challenges and potential cabinet reshuffles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 09:44 IST
BJP Revamps Leadership with New Faces: A Vision of Experience and Youth
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant move aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategic vision, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has lauded the announcement of the Bharatiya Janata Party's revamped national leadership team.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju expressed his enthusiasm about the list, designed by Modi to juxtapose veteran leaders with dynamic new entrants, weaving a tapestry of diversity spanning across states and professional backgrounds. This strategic orchestration underlines a commitment to galvanize both experienced and youthful potential within the party's ranks.

The newly unveiled team, scheduled to navigate the party through crucial electoral battles, sees several new appointments. With an emphasis on gender inclusivity, six out of thirteen new vice presidents are women. Beyond enhancing its leadership structure with dynamic figures, the reorganization hints at impending changes within the Union Cabinet, reflecting Nitin Nabin's leadership approach.

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