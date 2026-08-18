BJP Chief Inspires Workers in Andhra Pradesh to Vision a Developed India by 2047

BJP National President Nitin Nabin convened with state office bearers, district presidents, and district in-charges in Visakhapatnam, stressing the importance of strengthening party organization and ensuring effective public outreach across Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing attendees, Nabin emphasized the crucial role party workers will play in turning the vision of a developed India by 2047 into reality. He paid homage to the cultural and historical significance of the region, honoring deities and freedom fighters.

During his Andhra Pradesh tour, Nabin visited the Simhachalam Temple, where he was welcomed by temple officials and participated in rituals. He also honored former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at a statue in Visakhapatnam, accompanied by prominent party leaders.