YSRCP Pushes for Investigation into Alleged DSC Irregularities

In a renewed push for accountability, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLCs continued their demonstrations on Tuesday over alleged irregularities in the District Selection Committee's (DSC) recruitment process. Leading voices in the party are demanding that state Education Minister Nara Lokesh personally addresses the legislative council to clarify the matter.

YSRCP MLC Dr. Arun Kumar Monditoka, speaking to ANI, called for an independent probe and criticized the government's approach, stating that clarifications were provided in the State Assembly in the absence of YSRCP representatives. Dr. Monditoka emphasized the need for Nara Lokesh to face the council and explain the allegations of irregularities in person.

Lella Appi Reddy, another YSR Congress Party MLC, has echoed the call for immediate discussions in the Legislative Council. He criticized the government for dismissing YSRCP's adjournment motion concerning the DSC and stated that if the government suspects irregularities in Group-I recruitment, then a similar CBI investigation should be applied to the DSC case as well.