Nation Remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Tributes Pour In On His Death Anniversary
BJP National President Nitin Nabin paid floral tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Visakhapatnam. The homage follows national remembrance events by leaders such as President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi in Delhi. Vajpayee, a celebrated former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient, passed away in 2018.
- Country:
- India
BJP National President Nitin Nabin honored the legacy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Tuesday by laying flowers at his statue on Beach Road, Visakhapatnam. The tribute coincided with the presence of prominent Andhra Pradesh BJP figures, including State President PVN Madhav and local legislators.
Leaders across India commemorated Vajpayee's contributions on his fifth death anniversary, August 16, with dignitaries such as President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying respects at his memorial in Delhi. Vajpayee's enduring impact is celebrated annually as a testament to his political legacy.
Serving as Prime Minister over three terms, Vajpayee was pivotal in shaping post-Independence India. Known for his articulation and parliamentary influence, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2015. His demise at the age of 93 marks a day of reflection on his extraordinary public service.
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