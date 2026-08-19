Vande Mataram Controversy Sparks Political Clash

In the latest political tussle, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ajay Mishra criticized opposition leaders for allegedly interrupting the national song Vande Mataram during Independence Day celebrations. Mishra, referencing video evidence, alleged a deliberate attempt to halt the song, thereby questioning the conduct of senior Congress figures.

The controversy escalated as video clips emerged from Congress headquarters showing key leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, engaged in conversation during the song. This development led the BJP to accuse Congress of disrespecting the national song, demanding a public apology.

Responding to the allegations, Congress President Kharge defended the rendition, stating it was in line with what historical leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru sang. He criticized the BJP's narrative, questioning their contribution to the freedom struggle and accusing them of undermining historical practices.