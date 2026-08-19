Vande Mataram Controversy Sparks Political Clash

BJP leader Ajay Mishra accuses Congress of disrupting the Vande Mataram recital during a recent event. In response, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asserts historical precedent by citing national leaders' practices. The ongoing conflict intensifies amid claims, counterclaims, and demands for public apologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 14:47 IST
Vande Mataram Controversy Sparks Political Clash
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ajay Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest political tussle, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ajay Mishra criticized opposition leaders for allegedly interrupting the national song Vande Mataram during Independence Day celebrations. Mishra, referencing video evidence, alleged a deliberate attempt to halt the song, thereby questioning the conduct of senior Congress figures.

The controversy escalated as video clips emerged from Congress headquarters showing key leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, engaged in conversation during the song. This development led the BJP to accuse Congress of disrespecting the national song, demanding a public apology.

Responding to the allegations, Congress President Kharge defended the rendition, stating it was in line with what historical leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru sang. He criticized the BJP's narrative, questioning their contribution to the freedom struggle and accusing them of undermining historical practices.

TRENDING

1
India Electrifies Its Electronics Manufacturing Landscape for Global Dominance

India Electrifies Its Electronics Manufacturing Landscape for Global Dominan...

Global
2
Euro Zone Equities Tread Water Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Concerns

Euro Zone Equities Tread Water Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Conce...

Global
3
NATO's Stance Against Emerging Threats

NATO's Stance Against Emerging Threats

Global
4
India Secures Historic Win Over Sri Lanka in 600th Test Match

India Secures Historic Win Over Sri Lanka in 600th Test Match

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Kosovo Eyes Next Growth Phase as World Bank Calls for Better Skills, Finance and Clean Energy Reform

Madagascar Bets on Blue Economy to Turn Marine Wealth into Jobs, Investment and Resilience

Pacific’s $2 Billion Energy Transition: Can Reform Turn Ambition Into Investment and Growth?

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026