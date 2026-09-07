Student Groups Demand Accountability in Wake of Delhi Building Collapse

ABVP and NSUI protested the Satya Niketan building collapse, blaming authorities for inadequate rescue operations. NSUI President Vinod Jakhar alleged failure in disaster planning and demanded government action, while ABVP’s Prerna Bhardwaj called for MCD Commissioner’s resignation amid ongoing rescue efforts, raising questions on student safety standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 09:52 IST
Student Groups Demand Accountability in Wake of Delhi Building Collapse
National Social Media Convenor, ABVP, Prerna Bhardwaj and NSUI President Vinod Jakhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a show of outrage over the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) took to the streets on Monday, demanding accountability and immediate action against those responsible for the tragic incident.

NSUI President Vinod Jakhar criticized the rescue operations, labeling them a 'massive failure' and highlighting the lack of disaster planning and proper rescue resources in the national capital. Jakhar called for the demolition of private PG accommodations in favor of government hostels and demanded compensation and medical support for affected families.

The National Social Media Convenor of ABVP, Prerna Bhardwaj, stated that the organization had protested at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) office, calling for the resignation of the MCD Commissioner, as questions arose about the safety standards for students. Authorities, including Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, have been present at the collapse site as rescue efforts continue.

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