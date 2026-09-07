Delhi Government Enforces Structural Safety Audits Post Building Collapse

In the wake of a devastating building collapse in Satya Niketan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday that the government, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), is in the process of drafting a policy mandating regular structural audits and safety certifications for all publicly-used buildings, such as PG accommodations, nursing homes, and schools. Without these certifications, any public activity will be prohibited.

Following her visit to the collapse site, where six lives were lost, CM Gupta spoke to reporters, emphasizing the government's commitment to preventing future tragedies. 'We are taking measures to relocate those affected and are in direct communication with the families of the victims to offer full support. Those officials found negligent will face strict actions immediately,' she asserted.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa backed the Chief Minister's statements, explaining that initial reports suggest that inappropriate basement work in the 40-50-year-old structure led to the collapse. The surrounding buildings, also of similar age, present additional risks. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is engaged in sensitive operations to ensure safe debris removal without further damage or casualties. Meanwhile, protests erupted as student groups demand accountability and question the adequacy of current disaster management protocols.