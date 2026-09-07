Catastrophe in Satya Niketan: Building Collapse Leaves Six Dead

A catastrophic building collapse in Satya Niketan, Delhi, has left six people dead and several injured. Owner Hariram remains untraceable as a look-out notice is issued. The incident sheds light on allegations of unauthorized construction. An extensive rescue and investigation operation continues amid a broader crackdown on illegal buildings in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 11:21 IST
Catastrophe in Satya Niketan: Building Collapse Leaves Six Dead
Rescue operations underway at the Satya Niketan building collapse site (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Delhi Police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Hariram, the evading owner of the collapsed building in Satya Niketan, responsible for six fatalities. Search efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend him.

The building, used as a PG accommodation, crumbled on Monday afternoon, trapping many students inside. Rescuers managed to save 11 individuals, but six others were declared dead. A formal complaint has been filed under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as the investigation progresses. Rescue teams, led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), continue their work at the site, ensuring no one remains trapped under the debris. Authorities are also investigating the building's condition before the collapse.

BJP MLA from RK Puram, Anil Sharma, commented on the lack of a precise count of inhabitants during the calamity. "Initial estimates suggested 16 to 17 people inside, including around 13 students and 3-4 laborers. Of these, 12 survived, six unfortunately didn't make it," he explained. The survivors are receiving hospital treatment, with the rescue expected to conclude by evening. Sharma noted that work on the 40-year-old structure's lower level could have compromised structural integrity, likely due to dampness or unauthorized changes.

It's apparent that the removal of load-bearing walls led to the collapse. This tragedy is attributed to negligent actions by the builder or owner, who should have consulted an engineer, Sharma remarked. The Chief Minister has ordered swift action against those responsible, with an arrest expected soon.

An eyewitness, Surjeet, a nearby Aryabhatta College student, recounted the immediate chaos post-collapse. "I arrived soon after hearing the news around 1:15 PM. Initially, there were no confirmed deaths, but some individuals were clearly trapped," he recalled.

In response, the Delhi government mandated the immediate sealing of illegal five-storey buildings citywide. According to the Chief Minister's Office, this initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance urban safety following the tragedy. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the disaster site to evaluate safety protocols and ongoing operations.

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