High Court Intervenes in Deadly Satya Niketan Building Collapse

The Delhi High Court has intervened in the aftermath of the tragic building collapse in Satya Niketan, where six lives were lost. The issue was urgently brought before the Chief Justice on Monday, with a lawyer highlighting the incident’s severity and the necessity for an immediate hearing.

Reports indicate that the Chief Justice agreed to expedite the hearing, with the case involving a collapsed building in the student-heavy Satya Niketan area, close to Delhi University's South Campus. Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police, and others remain at the site, persistently searching through debris for any remaining trapped individuals.

The catastrophe has heightened scrutiny over building safety standards, particularly in accommodations for students and in densely populated areas in the capital. Following an on-site assessment, the Delhi government, led by Rekha Gupta, has initiated a magisterial inquiry and ordered an FIR against the building owner. Additionally, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has started cracking down on illegal structures exceeding three floors in the area.