Bihar Battles Floods: CM Assures Improvement as Water Recedes

In a recent update on Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary stated that although the flood situation in the state remains concerning, the receding water level of the Ganga River brings hope for improvement in the next few days. The river's level has decreased by approximately 17-18 centimeters, which is a positive sign, according to Choudhary.

The Chief Minister revealed that officials are maintaining strict vigilance, releasing about 1.5 million units of water daily at the Farakka barrage. The government is implementing continuous efforts to provide necessary facilities to the affected population. With the disaster posing challenges, cooperation is being received from the public, and teams are deployed to ensure food and other essential supplies reach those in need.

Choudhary also mentioned that educational arrangements for children from affected families are being addressed. Meanwhile, the Bihar government had issued instructions on Sunday for heightened vigilance in five downstream districts, anticipating the water pressure to move further downstream. Local administrations are on high alert, with officials instructed to regularly monitor water levels, embankments, and vulnerable sites to preempt any potential risks.