Nepal's Day of Mourning: Resilience Amidst Flood Tragedy

Nepalis observe the last day of traditional mourning for flood victims, as rescue operations continue. The catastrophic flood, caused by a glacier collapse, resulted in over 1,380 deaths and thousands missing. Authorities focus on hydropower stations for potential survivors, while government offices fly flags at half-mast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 11:44 IST
Nepal's Day of Mourning: Resilience Amidst Flood Tragedy
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On Monday, grief-stricken Nepalis marked the traditional Hindu last day of mourning for the hundreds who perished in the catastrophic flood along the country's border with China. Government efforts continued with search operations, which recently resulted in four miraculous rescues.

The nation's government offices and missions abroad adhered to a symbolic gesture by flying the national flag at half-mast. The 13th day after death is traditionally considered as the final day of mourning, involving rituals and food offerings by the faithful.

Triggered by a glacier collapse, the disaster devastated towns and villages along the Himalayan border, burying roads under debris. Official reports confirm over 1,380 fatalities and more than 5,500 individuals missing. Rescue teams are focusing efforts on hydropower stations, believed to possibly harbor survivors.

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