India Prepares for Influential BRICS Summit 2026

New Delhi is on the brink of hosting the 2026 BRICS Summit, with anticipation building for what promises to be a pivotal gathering of global leaders. South African High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, characterized the upcoming summit as a significant event expected to yield fruitful discussions on a variety of issues.

In a detailed conversation with ANI, Sooklal emphasized the presence of all BRICS leaders in the Indian capital, highlighting the strategic importance of this assembly amid the global geopolitical landscape. "India is poised for a highly productive summit, with the attendance of key figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin," he noted.

The ambassador's comments emphasized the role of BRICS in elevating the Global South's position internationally. He remarked that for the first time, BRICS has provided a platform where countries of the Global South can collaborate effectively, reinforcing their importance in the broader international community. India's leadership as the BRICS Chair in 2026 underscores its commitment to fostering resilience, innovation, and sustainability on a global scale.