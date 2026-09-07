Unearthed Well Sparks Historical Investigation in Saharanpur

Officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted an inspection at a Saharanpur site on Monday, where a well was discovered following the demolition of a mosque in the Collectorate premises. Security was notably heightened, with the area surrounded by barricades.

Uttar Pradesh State Archaeology Department's Manoj Kumar Yadav revealed to ANI that the inspection aimed to determine the structure's age and nature, as well as its historical context. Preliminary findings identified the structure as a well filled with debris, measuring 20 feet in height and about three feet in diameter, constructed using Lakhori bricks and lime-surkhi mortar.

The discovery occurred after the mosque's demolition early Saturday, resulting from a court order citing encroachment and misuse of government land. The District Judge upheld the City Magistrate’s decision from July 17, mandating the structure's removal and imposing Rs 6.41 crore in compensation.