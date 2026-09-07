Political Showdown: BRS Accuses Telangana CM of Stifling Opposition

BRS's KT Rama Rao accuses Telangana's CM Revanth Reddy of diverting attention to silence dissent in the assembly. Following a protest against the Congress government, BRS leaders clashed with police outside the Telangana Legislative Assembly. The tensions also led to traffic disruptions during the protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 23:03 IST
Political Showdown: BRS Accuses Telangana CM of Stifling Opposition
BRS chief KT Rama Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, accusing him of orchestrating a "diversion drama" to silence opposing voices within the House. Rama Rao claimed that Revanth Reddy specializes in "destruction, distraction, and diversion," to impede BRS's legislative efforts.

The accusations came after police barred Opposition party MLAs from entering the Telangana Legislative Assembly. Clad in protest T-shirts critical of the ruling Congress government, BRS leaders, including KTR and former minister T Harish Rao, were detained by security forces. Rama Rao compared this incident to a previous occasion where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was allowed into Parliament while donning a protest T-shirt.

Highlighting a perceived double standard, Rama Rao questioned why different rules applied to Opposition MLAs in the state assembly compared to Parliament. "Is there one rule for Parliament and another for the legislative assembly? Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi both wear protest T-shirts in Parliament, so why should there be separate rules here?" he queried. The confrontation at the Assembly gate led to heightened tensions and a subsequent traffic jam as a large gathering of party workers and police personnel assembled.

Earlier, KTR, Harish Rao, and other BRS leaders protested at Gunpark, condemning the Congress government's alleged failures in its 1,000 days in office. The demonstrators wore black T-shirts emblazoned with slogans such as "Congress failure in implementing guarantees."

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