In a significant development, external power has been restored at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a facility under Russian command in southeastern Ukraine. This crucial restoration comes after the plant operated on emergency diesel generators from August 20. The power was restored through the Ferosplavna power line, according to Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation on Monday.

The resumption of external power came after a local ceasefire, organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency, took effect on Saturday. This ceasefire allowed technicians to safely carry out necessary repairs, ensuring that the plant's vital safety systems were sufficiently fueled and operational.

Rosatom chief, Alexei Likhachev, announced that the plant is now functioning normally, having navigated a perilous period with reliance on temporary measures to cool its safety systems. The restoration marks a pivotal step in sustaining the plant’s operational integrity amidst ongoing regional tensions.