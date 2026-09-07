Power Restored at Zaporizhzhia: Averting a Nuclear Crisis

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, under Russian control, regained external power after relying on emergency generators since August 20. Power was restored via the Ferosplavna line following a local ceasefire facilitated by the International Atomic Energy Agency, allowing crucial repairs to take place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 22:56 IST
Power Restored at Zaporizhzhia: Averting a Nuclear Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, external power has been restored at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a facility under Russian command in southeastern Ukraine. This crucial restoration comes after the plant operated on emergency diesel generators from August 20. The power was restored through the Ferosplavna power line, according to Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation on Monday.

The resumption of external power came after a local ceasefire, organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency, took effect on Saturday. This ceasefire allowed technicians to safely carry out necessary repairs, ensuring that the plant's vital safety systems were sufficiently fueled and operational.

Rosatom chief, Alexei Likhachev, announced that the plant is now functioning normally, having navigated a perilous period with reliance on temporary measures to cool its safety systems. The restoration marks a pivotal step in sustaining the plant’s operational integrity amidst ongoing regional tensions.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

Africa’s Resource Wealth Is Creating Two Different Climate Traps

Nigeria’s Digital Payment Surge Is Creating a New Monetary Policy Map

A City Built for People and Birds: Lessons from Gothenburg’s Dense Neighbourhoods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026