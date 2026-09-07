Global Release of 'Krishnavataram' Trilogy Promises Cultural Renaissance

'Krishnavataram', a trilogy exploring Lord Krishna's life, is set for a global release. This initiative by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's World Forum for Art and Culture and Creativeland Studios aims to extend Indian culture worldwide. The release will include various platforms such as theater, series, and cultural programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 23:01 IST
Global Release of 'Krishnavataram' Trilogy Promises Cultural Renaissance
Poster of Krishnavataram (Image source: Instagram@creativelandstudios). Image Credit: ANI

The much-anticipated 'Krishnavataram' trilogy, chronicling the life of revered Hindu deity Lord Krishna, is poised for an international debut. Spearheaded by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's World Forum for Art and Culture (WFAC) in conjunction with Creativeland Studios, the project marks a significant cultural export.

Structured as a three-part series, it unfolds through 'Hridayam' (The Heart), 'Manaha' (The Mind), and 'Atman' (The Soul). Hardik Gajjar directs the first part, 'Hridayam,' featuring Siddharth Gupta as Krishna. The film, previously shown in Indian cinemas, seeks to engage a global audience.

Producer Sajan Raj Kurup notes the role of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's visionary leadership, saying, 'Blessed by Gurudev, 'Krishnavataram' aims to globalize Indian cultural expressions.' Future multi-platform expansions include theater, series, music, and educational endeavors, setting a vibrant stage for international cultural dialogue.

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