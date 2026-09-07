Global Release of 'Krishnavataram' Trilogy Promises Cultural Renaissance

The much-anticipated 'Krishnavataram' trilogy, chronicling the life of revered Hindu deity Lord Krishna, is poised for an international debut. Spearheaded by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's World Forum for Art and Culture (WFAC) in conjunction with Creativeland Studios, the project marks a significant cultural export.

Structured as a three-part series, it unfolds through 'Hridayam' (The Heart), 'Manaha' (The Mind), and 'Atman' (The Soul). Hardik Gajjar directs the first part, 'Hridayam,' featuring Siddharth Gupta as Krishna. The film, previously shown in Indian cinemas, seeks to engage a global audience.

Producer Sajan Raj Kurup notes the role of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's visionary leadership, saying, 'Blessed by Gurudev, 'Krishnavataram' aims to globalize Indian cultural expressions.' Future multi-platform expansions include theater, series, music, and educational endeavors, setting a vibrant stage for international cultural dialogue.