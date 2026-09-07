Delhi's PG Crisis: Building Safety Under Scrutiny After Satya Niketan Collapse

In light of the Satya Niketan building collapse, Delhi authorities, led by LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu and CM Rekha Gupta, have prioritized stringent regulations for PG accommodations. With safety audits and potential legal actions underway, a comprehensive approach to safe student housing emerges amidst growing concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 22:58 IST
Delhi's PG Crisis: Building Safety Under Scrutiny After Satya Niketan Collapse
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu chairing a meeting (Photo/@LtGovDelhi). Image Credit: ANI
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Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, convened on Monday to address the urgent need for regulatory measures following the tragic building collapse in Satya Niketan. The meeting focused on ensuring the safety of students residing in the city's paying guest accommodations.

Emphasizing the necessity of both immediate and longer-term solutions, the LG instructed a swift structural audit of all PG dormitories within a week. While stressing the risks of indiscriminate enforcement leading to student displacement, Sandhu called for targeted inspections on properties flouting height and floor restrictions.

The meeting concluded with directives for the Urban Development Minister to review existing PG guidelines, consider alternative housing through municipal and university partnerships, and potentially utilize vacant municipal and DDA properties. In response to this incident, arrests have been made, and further investigations are set to delve into the responsibilities of PG operators.

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