Isack Hadjar's Absence Continues at Spanish Grand Prix

French Formula One driver Isack Hadjar will miss his third consecutive race due to a wrist injury, with Liam Lawson again filling in for him at Red Bull during the Spanish Grand Prix.

Despite Hadjar's injury setbacks, Red Bull confirmed his recovery is progressing, although he is yet to return to the cockpit. Instead, Hadjar will support his team from Madrid.

The race marks Madrid's debut as the host of the Spanish Grand Prix, taking over from Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya. Yuki Tsunoda will replace Lawson at Racing Bulls, partnering with British rookie Arvid Lindblad.