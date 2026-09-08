Tragedy Strikes: Illicit Liquor Claims 13 Lives in Madhya Pradesh

An incident involving illicit liquor claimed 13 lives in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh, prompting immediate action from authorities. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered by District Collector Pratibha Pal to investigate the causes and identify those responsible, aiming to prevent future occurrences.

District Collector Pal briefed reporters, confirming that postmortems for all 13 deceased were conducted. She noted that four to five individuals remain in critical care, while health teams continue to monitor others for symptoms. Some have been discharged, and others will follow suit upon completing medical observation.

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh accused local authorities and the BJP of negligence, demanding arrests, including for those linked to the source of the liquor. Criticism from Congress leader Umesh Singhar targeted the state's perceived focus on Hindu issues over public safety and infrastructure, particularly in areas like Bhagirath, Balaghat, and Chhindwara.