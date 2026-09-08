India's Food Safety Revolution: Unveiling Hidden Risks

India is experiencing a major surge in food safety enforcement, with regulators imposing stringent measures on local and branded restaurants alike, leading to widespread closures of those failing to meet standards.

This crackdown stems from persistent consumer grievances about poor hygiene and recurring food adulteration scandals that have gained attention through social media. Recent data indicate that a significant portion of food samples are either unsafe or improperly labeled.

The push for enhanced food safety also includes controversial new labeling requirements that are meeting resistance from industry stakeholders. Despite opposition, authorities continue to advance measures aimed at safeguarding public health.