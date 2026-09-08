Indonesia's Free Meals Program Faces Hygiene Hurdles

The Indonesian government has taken decisive action by shutting down nearly 2,000 kitchens involved in its free meals initiative. The closures were triggered by the failure of these kitchens to comply with mandatory hygiene registration requirements, as announced by the program's chief.

This intervention underscores the agency's unwavering focus on preserving public health standards. Despite administrative hurdles, the priority remains the delivery of safe and hygienic meals to the population.

The agency's swift response reflects a broader effort to guarantee quality assurance throughout the program, addressing community concerns over food safety while maintaining the integrity of the national initiative.