Ukraine's Tactical Strike on Russian Naval Base

Ukraine targeted military vessels at a Russian naval base in Novorossiysk, as confirmed by Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces. The attack resulted in the loss of missile carriers, though the exact number of vessels impacted was not specified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 11:49 IST
Ukraine's Tactical Strike on Russian Naval Base
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In a bold tactical move, Ukraine targeted military vessels docked at the Russian naval base in Novorossiysk overnight.

The strike was confirmed by Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, who reported the involvement of key missile carriers among the damaged vessels.

However, Brovdi did not disclose the precise number of vessels hit in this significant operation against Russian naval capabilities.

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