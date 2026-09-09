Ukraine's Tactical Strike on Russian Naval Base
Ukraine targeted military vessels at a Russian naval base in Novorossiysk, as confirmed by Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces. The attack resulted in the loss of missile carriers, though the exact number of vessels impacted was not specified.
In a bold tactical move, Ukraine targeted military vessels docked at the Russian naval base in Novorossiysk overnight.
The strike was confirmed by Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, who reported the involvement of key missile carriers among the damaged vessels.
However, Brovdi did not disclose the precise number of vessels hit in this significant operation against Russian naval capabilities.