Building India's Future: Yogi Adityanath's Push for Self-Reliant Villages

In a robust push for grassroots development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday underscored the pivotal role of Anganwadi centres and Basic Education Council schools in building a self-reliant India. Speaking in Varanasi at the launch of the 9th National Nutrition Month, Adityanath asserted that villages and streets are where the foundation of the country's future is laid.

Highlighting the transformational journey since 2017, Adityanath pointed out the renovation of over 70,000 Anganwadi centres that were previously in poor condition. He noted that budget allocations from both State and Central Finance Commissions have prioritized these centres, now equipped with Bal Vatikas where children engage in foundational learning through play.

Adityanath called for a collective effort in supporting the theme of this year’s National Nutrition Month, 'My Anganwadi, My Responsibility!', emphasizing that a healthy mother and child are crucial to nurturing physically and mentally fit youth. Union Minister Annapurna Devi and Baby Rani Maurya also joined the Varanasi programme, underscoring the federal commitment to child development.