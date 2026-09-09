Building India's Future: Yogi Adityanath's Push for Self-Reliant Villages

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of Anganwadi centres and Basic Education Council schools for developing a self-reliant India. At the 9th National Nutrition Month in Varanasi, he highlighted efforts to renovate these centres and called for collective responsibility towards child and youth development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 14:23 IST
Building India's Future: Yogi Adityanath's Push for Self-Reliant Villages
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust push for grassroots development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday underscored the pivotal role of Anganwadi centres and Basic Education Council schools in building a self-reliant India. Speaking in Varanasi at the launch of the 9th National Nutrition Month, Adityanath asserted that villages and streets are where the foundation of the country's future is laid.

Highlighting the transformational journey since 2017, Adityanath pointed out the renovation of over 70,000 Anganwadi centres that were previously in poor condition. He noted that budget allocations from both State and Central Finance Commissions have prioritized these centres, now equipped with Bal Vatikas where children engage in foundational learning through play.

Adityanath called for a collective effort in supporting the theme of this year’s National Nutrition Month, 'My Anganwadi, My Responsibility!', emphasizing that a healthy mother and child are crucial to nurturing physically and mentally fit youth. Union Minister Annapurna Devi and Baby Rani Maurya also joined the Varanasi programme, underscoring the federal commitment to child development.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026