Student Safety Audit Sparks Debate in Wake of Delhi Incidents

In the wake of recent safety concerns, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sudhakar Singh has questioned the efficacy of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu's directive for safety audits of PG hubs. Singh argues the government lacks a constructive agenda for students or the public, recalling a tragic 2024 incident involving aspiring civil servants.

"Previous promises were made after students' deaths in unsafe study spaces," Singh told ANI, highlighting failures in addressing structural safety. In contrast, CPI MP P. Sandosh welcomed the audit order as a necessary step for improvement, warning that mere superficial inspections are insufficient.

Lieutenant Governor Sandhu, together with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, stressed during a recent meeting that panic-inducing measures without thorough investigations could lead to homelessness among students. They advocated for systematic reforms in student accommodations after the Satya Niketan collapse.