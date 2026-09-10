Delhi Traffic Advisory: National Lok Adalat Rescheduled Amid BRICS Summit Preparations

The Delhi Traffic Police has rescheduled the National Lok Adalat originally planned for September 12, due to the BRICS Summit. Adjusted court dates and guidelines for visits have been issued to accommodate the high-profile international event set to take place in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 12:55 IST
Delhi Traffic Advisory: National Lok Adalat Rescheduled Amid BRICS Summit Preparations
Delhi Traffic Police Conducts Carcade Rehearsal Ahead of BRICS Summit (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Delhi Traffic Police has announced a rescheduling of the National Lok Adalat as preparations gear up for the upcoming BRICS Summit in the national capital. Originally set for September 12, the Lok Adalat will now take place on October 10, 2026.

The public advisory, shared via a post on X, provides updated court hearing dates: September 11 and 12 are now holidays, with hearings rescheduled for October 3 and November 14, respectively. Further, cases initially slated for September 11-12 will now be heard on September 14.

The modifications coincide with extensive preparations for the BRICS Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam on September 12-13. India, hosting the summit under the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,' leads the alliance comprising major global economies and emerging partners.

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