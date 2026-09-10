Delhi Traffic Advisory: National Lok Adalat Rescheduled Amid BRICS Summit Preparations

The Delhi Traffic Police has announced a rescheduling of the National Lok Adalat as preparations gear up for the upcoming BRICS Summit in the national capital. Originally set for September 12, the Lok Adalat will now take place on October 10, 2026.

The public advisory, shared via a post on X, provides updated court hearing dates: September 11 and 12 are now holidays, with hearings rescheduled for October 3 and November 14, respectively. Further, cases initially slated for September 11-12 will now be heard on September 14.

The modifications coincide with extensive preparations for the BRICS Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam on September 12-13. India, hosting the summit under the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,' leads the alliance comprising major global economies and emerging partners.