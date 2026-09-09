Delhi Steps Up Preparations for BRICS Summit 2026 with Key Inspections

As the BRICS Summit 2026 approaches, Delhi's top officials have taken vigorous steps to ensure the city is in prime condition. On Wednesday, MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar and PWD Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar led a thorough inspection of crucial areas in the city.

This detailed review involved an examination of the summit venue and the surrounding Bharat Mandapam area, accompanied by senior officials from MCD and PWD. The goal is to coordinate better between departments to enhance sanitation and essential services.

The inspection extended to several key locations in southeast and south Delhi, with a focus on ensuring the deployment of adequate personnel and machinery. The emphasis is on visible improvements in infrastructure and beautification, aiming for a clean and efficient environment for the impending summit.