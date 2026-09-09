New Delhi is poised to host INNOPROM.India 2026, a significant international industrial fair that underscores the growing bilateral trade and technological ties between India and Russia. This landmark event, spotlighted in a special publication, aligns with the broader diplomatic vision of deepening commercial engagements.

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, officially welcomed participants in the 'INNOPROM.India and 18th BRICS Summit 2026' magazine, a collaboration between the Russian Embassy and the Financial Express. He praised the historical significance of this event, unprecedented in the annals of Russian-Indian economic relations.

INNOPROM.India, executed by Russia's Ministry of Industry and the Indian Ministry of Commerce, brings together over 200 companies and high-profile representatives such as Rostec, Rosatom, and SAIL. With discussions on AI, regional aviation, and joint ventures, the fair cements a strategic roadmap for reaching the ambitious USD 100 billion trade target by 2030.