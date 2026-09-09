Delhi Court Urged to Tackle Hostel Shortages at DU

The Delhi High Court has called on government and university officials to respond to a PIL seeking improved hostel facilities for Delhi University students. The petition follows a tragic building collapse in Satya Niketan, highlighting the need for safe student accommodation beyond private options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 13:54 IST
Delhi Court Urged to Tackle Hostel Shortages at DU
Delhi High Court (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the Union and Delhi governments, alongside Delhi University, in response to a public interest litigation. The petition seeks to address the acute lack of hostel facilities across colleges affiliated with Delhi University, especially in light of the recent tragic building collapse in Satya Niketan.

Filed by Vinod Jakhar, the PIL drew attention to the unsafe living conditions many students endure due to the lack of adequate university-provided housing. The collapse, which claimed lives, underscores the risks posed by privately-run accommodations. The High Court has scheduled the matter for September 25, as it continues to gather responses from the concerned parties.

Advocate Vimal Tyagi, representing the petitioner, highlighted the need for a comprehensive hostel development plan. The plea seeks construction of new hostels and improved safety audits of existing private accommodations. The petition stresses the urgency for a systemic solution, given the widespread impact on students throughout Delhi's educational institutions.

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