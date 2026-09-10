Aaditya Thackeray Urges Focus on Global Cooperation, Demands Probe into Ram Mandir Allegations

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray stressed the global significance of summits like G20 and BRICS, cautioning against politicization. He called for a thorough investigation into claims of financial misconduct within the Ram Mandir trust. Security in Delhi is heightened as the city prepares for the upcoming BRICS Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 22:49 IST
Aaditya Thackeray Urges Focus on Global Cooperation, Demands Probe into Ram Mandir Allegations
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday underscored the importance of international summits, such as the G20 and BRICS, as platforms for global cooperation. He emphasized that these gatherings should not be used for political posturing, highlighting their recurring nature and focus on fostering international dialogue.

In an interview with ANI, Thackeray reiterated his stance, pointing out that summits are meant for collaboration rather than political bragging. Shifting focus, he leveled allegations against the Ram Mandir trust, suggesting possible financial impropriety regarding donations. He called for an unbiased and thorough investigation, stressing that the global Hindu community deserves transparency and accountability.

Meanwhile, heightened security arrangements are underway in Delhi as the city prepares to host the BRICS Summit. Over 15,000 Delhi Police personnel and around 200 paramilitary companies have been deployed. Sophisticated surveillance systems are being set up to ensure safety, as New Delhi once again gears up to welcome international leaders for constructive dialogue.

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