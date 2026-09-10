Tragedy Strikes: Church Collapse Claims Life in Tamil Nadu

A tragic incident unfolded in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district, where an under-construction CSI church's upper floor collapsed, leading to one fatality. Ten others were pulled from the wreckage, officials confirmed on Thursday. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to save another person who remains trapped beneath the rubble.

The injured have been transported to various medical facilities for treatment. Vellore District Collector Leela Alex inspected the site, overseeing the ongoing rescue efforts. Authorities are determined to understand the factors contributing to the collapse.

A detailed investigation has commenced, spearheaded by a specially formed team. Police are actively probing the events leading up to the collapse, as search operations continue for the remaining trapped individual. More information is anticipated as the situation evolves. (ANI)