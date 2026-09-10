Leaders Demand Justice in Chennai Murder Case as Opposition Questions Police Conduct

Tamil Nadu's Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin criticizes Chief Minister Vijay over the murder of a youth in Chennai. The victim, Pradeepraj, had reported police threats before his death. Arrests have been made, but Stalin demands accountability from those involved, questioning the government's law enforcement efficacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 12:47 IST
Leaders Demand Justice in Chennai Murder Case as Opposition Questions Police Conduct
Tamil Nadi LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The murder of a young man in Chennai's Tiruvottiyur has sparked a heated political debate, with Tamil Nadu's Leader of Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, leveling serious accusations against Chief Minister Vijay regarding the state's law and order situation.

Stalin claims that 26-year-old Pradeepraj, who was brutally hacked to death, had released a video accusing local police of threatening him, yet he was murdered shortly after seeking protection. The opposition leader expressed incredulity at the fact that Pradeepraj became a victim despite his attempts to seek safety from both police harassment and moneylender issues.

The incident has led to demands for accountability, with Stalin pressing for action against the Tiruvottiyur Police Inspector and others involved. The police department has responded by arresting four individuals connected to the case. However, the criticism from political figures, including DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, continues to grow, as they question the government's handling of law and order and its impact on citizens' safety.

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