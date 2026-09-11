Rajasthan's Civic Pulse: Stirring Change Through Local Elections

Polling for the second and final phase of Rajasthan's local body elections kicked off early Friday morning, with voters in six municipal corporations, 20 municipal councils, and 121 municipalities heading to the polls. In Jodhpur alone, approximately 7.12 lakh eligible voters are casting their ballots, with 385 candidates competing across 729 polling booths.

In Udaipur, elections for the Municipal Corporation and two Municipal Councils are also underway. Voters have largely commended the arrangements ensuring a seamless voting process. Residents like Shashank Bagri of Chitrakoot expressed optimism, noting that incorporation into the Municipal Corporation would facilitate much-needed development in their area.

Prominent political figures such as Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore also participated in the civic exercise. Rathore voiced optimism regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) prospects, highlighting the development initiatives funded by both the central and state government. Polling is occurring across 147 municipal entities, comprising 18,266 candidates vying for support from 87.60 lakh eligible voters.