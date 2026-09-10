Rajasthan Municipal Elections: BJP's Strategic Focus Amidst 'Barabandi' Controversy

Ahead of Rajasthan's municipal elections, BJP state general secretary Shravan Singh Bagdi clarified that 'barabandi' is not a BJP term. Emphasizing training for newly elected councillors, Bagdi expressed confidence in favorable trends for the BJP. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot contended that the public favors Congress due to the current government's shortcomings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 17:32 IST
Rajasthan Municipal Elections: BJP's Strategic Focus Amidst 'Barabandi' Controversy
Rajasthan BJP general secretary Shravan Singh Bagdi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

As Rajasthan gears up for the final phase of its municipal elections, BJP state general secretary Shravan Singh Bagdi has distanced the party from allegations of 'barabandi'—a term used to describe the safeguarding of candidates to prevent cross-voting. Bagdi emphasized that the party is concentrating on training newly elected councillors to improve public service delivery.

The BJP is optimistic about the election outcomes, with Bagdi asserting that initial trends indicate a favorable position for the party. He highlighted that post-election, the party plans to focus on educating elected councillors about its organizational structure and their role in addressing key civic issues like infrastructure and cleanliness.

Meanwhile, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the BJP ahead of the polls, claiming the public's dissatisfaction with the current administration. He suggested that the electorate's mood favors Congress, largely due to unmet expectations during the BJP's tenure.

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