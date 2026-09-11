Rajasthan Urban Local Body Elections 2026: Gehlot Expresses Hope for Congress Victory

In a pivotal moment for Rajasthan's democratic framework, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday cast his vote in the second phase of the Rajasthan Urban Local Body Elections 2026. Gehlot, a staunch advocate for democratic principles, expressed his belief in Congress's ability to secure a significant victory.

Accompanied by his family at the Jain Mandir School in Jodhpur, Gehlot emphasized the importance of the elections, which include voting for municipalities, municipal councils, and municipal corporations. As democratic principles face challenges, Gehlot highlighted Congress's commitment to strengthening the foundational democratic systems amid poor urban conditions.

Governor Haribhau Bagde and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari also participated, urging citizens to exercise their voting rights. With polling conducted across 147 municipal bodies, including six municipal corporations and over 18,000 candidates in contention, the results expected on September 14 will define Rajasthan's civic leadership.