Amidst the municipal corporation elections in Rajasthan, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari emphasized the importance of voter participation as she cast her ballot for Ward 141 in Jaipur. In a call to action, Kumari urged residents to exercise their democratic right, framing it as a 'celebration of democracy'.

Highlighting the significance of voting, Kumari noted that while citizens frequently voice concerns about governance, casting one's vote is a crucial step in fostering change. She praised the enthusiasm observed at polling stations and stressed the intertwined responsibility of the electorate and government.

Expanding beyond local politics, Kumari lauded the BRICS summit in Delhi, attributing India's global achievements to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Meanwhile, other political leaders, including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, echoed similar sentiments, urging voters to act decisively for development and progress.