Gujarat Honors Fallen Forest Heroes on National Forest Martyrs' Day

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, alongside other officials, paid homage to forest martyrs during National Forest Martyrs' Day. The day commemorates those who sacrificed their lives for forest conservation. Key activities included tributes, financial aid to affected families and recognition of injured forest personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 14:26 IST
Gujarat Honors Fallen Forest Heroes on National Forest Martyrs' Day
Gujarat CM at the National Forest Martyrs’ Day event (Photo/Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of National Forest Martyrs' Day, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid tribute to the state's fallen forest heroes at the Vanpal Memorial in Gandhinagar on Friday. Joined by Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia and Minister of State Pravin Mali, Patel honored the sacrifices made by forest martyrs, individuals who lost their lives in the line of duty protecting our forests and wildlife.

Since 1981, around 11 personnel have died safeguarding Gujarat's forests, including Vyara Range Forest Officer Vikasbhai Desai, who tragically passed while combating illegal timber transportation. Expressing his condolences, the Chief Minister met Desai's family and provided financial assistance through a ₹50 lakh Benevolent Fund.

The event also recognized the bravery of forest personnel Kalubhai Parmar, who was injured in a human-lion conflict in 2026, by granting him a ₹2 lakh assistance cheque. The ceremony witnessed the presence of dignitaries and officials from the Forest Departments of various states, who collectively observed a two-minute silence in honor of the fallen heroes.

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