Modi and Putin Reinforce Indo-Russian Ties at INNOPROM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin's visit to the INNOPROM Exhibition in New Delhi spotlighted Indo-Russian industrial and economic collaboration. The leaders discussed ambitious trade goals, aspiring to reach $100 billion by 2030. Modi celebrated cultural ties, presenting Putin with a Russian translation of the Thirukkural.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 17:21 IST
Modi and Putin Reinforce Indo-Russian Ties at INNOPROM
PM Modi, President Putin visit INNOPROM Exhibition at Bharat Mandapam (Photo/DD). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant diplomatic move, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the INNOPROM Exhibition at Bharat Mandapam on Friday. The visit, following their bilateral meeting in New Delhi, emphasized the burgeoning industrial and economic cooperation between India and Russia.

During their discussions, Modi and Putin set an ambitious target, aiming to elevate bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030, according to informed sources. The success of bringing INNOPROM to India was also highlighted as a platform to expand industrial cooperation, particularly in the rail sector, tunnelling, and the steel value chain, thereby fostering B2B opportunities and market access.

Further enriching cultural bonds, PM Modi gifted Putin a Russian-translated Thirukkural, signifying the cultural exchange between the nations. Putin's visit precedes the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where India leads under the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'. BRICS covers vital areas like development, finance, and technology.

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