Virat Kohli Meets Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde in London

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli met with Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in London. Their discussion focused on sports, infrastructure, and government schemes. Following the meeting, Shinde praised Kohli's humble nature and expressed mutual passion for the development of Maharashtra. Kohli also continues his pursuit of significant cricket milestones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 17:21 IST
Virat Kohli Meets Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde in London
Virat Kohli with Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In an intriguing meeting in London, Indian cricket luminary Virat Kohli engaged in a discourse with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The rendezvous, highlighted by discussions on sports and infrastructure, aimed at exploring opportunities for furthering progress through government initiatives.

Deputy CM Shinde, visibly impressed by Kohli's humility, shared insights into Maharashtra's impressive development strides, including prestigious infrastructure projects like 'Third Mumbai' and the Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg. Kohli, residing in London, acknowledged the state's advancements and extended ideas to nurture young talent in India.

On the cricket front, Kohli, a powerhouse in the ODI arena, continues his quest to reach the historic 100-century milestone, a feat only achieved by Sachin Tendulkar thus far. With an imminent series against West Indies, Kohli's current tally of 85 centuries puts him on the brink of greatness.

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