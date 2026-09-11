Virat Kohli Meets Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde in London

In an intriguing meeting in London, Indian cricket luminary Virat Kohli engaged in a discourse with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The rendezvous, highlighted by discussions on sports and infrastructure, aimed at exploring opportunities for furthering progress through government initiatives.

Deputy CM Shinde, visibly impressed by Kohli's humility, shared insights into Maharashtra's impressive development strides, including prestigious infrastructure projects like 'Third Mumbai' and the Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg. Kohli, residing in London, acknowledged the state's advancements and extended ideas to nurture young talent in India.

On the cricket front, Kohli, a powerhouse in the ODI arena, continues his quest to reach the historic 100-century milestone, a feat only achieved by Sachin Tendulkar thus far. With an imminent series against West Indies, Kohli's current tally of 85 centuries puts him on the brink of greatness.