Bongani Bongo appears in Court on corruption charge

Bongo, who is a serving African National Congress (ANC) MP, was arrested on Thursday morning by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team.

“He was released on R5 000 bail with stringent conditions, including that he is to refrain from interfering with witnesses and that he should give two week’s notice to the investigating officer for any overseas trips,” said Mulaudzi. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Member of Parliament (MP) and former Minister of State Security Bongani Bongo, 41, this morning appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court, on a charge of corruption.

He is accused of interfering in Parliament's investigation into State Capture at some of the State-Owned Enterprises. He is believed to have tried to bribe an evidence leader.

"It is alleged that on 10 October 2017 - during the proceedings of a Commission of Inquiry into the irregularities in the affairs of the power utility, Eskom – Bongo, who was the Minister of State Security at the time, allegedly approached an advocate within the commission who was an evidence leader to take sick leave on the day of the commencement of the commission with a view to derail the proceedings.

"The advocate was offered an open cheque bribe and he consequently alerted his seniors, which culminated in the Hawks' investigation," Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told SAnews.

The case on Thursday was postponed for legal representation.

"He was released on R5 000 bail with stringent conditions, including that he is to refrain from interfering with witnesses and that he should give two week's notice to the investigating officer for any overseas trips," said Mulaudzi.

Bongo is due to appear in court again on 31 January 2020.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

