International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-FTSE gains on upbeat China data, softer pound; Ted Baker slips

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 15:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 15:21 IST
UPDATE 1-FTSE gains on upbeat China data, softer pound; Ted Baker slips
Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 100 bounced on Monday after a near 1% drop in the previous session, as upbeat manufacturing activity from China - the world's second-largest economy - boosted sentiment, while fashion retailer Ted Baker slid on overstated inventory. The FTSE 100 advanced 0.5% by 0945 GMT. An index of miners surged 1.6%, while oil majors Shell and BP added more than 1% each.

The gains owed much to surveys of China's factory activity, which beat forecasts with one showing the quickest pace of expansion in almost three years in November. Exporter stocks, including Durex condom maker Reckitt Benckiser, firmed as the pound began the week on the back foot after polls showed a tightening UK election race.

A clutch of polls showed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party losing some of its lead ahead of the Dec. 12 election, adding uncertainty. The polls tempered investor sentiment at home, leaving the mid-cap FTSE 250 with modest gains of 0.2%. The index had leapt almost 4% last month on hopes of a Tory victory that would clear the way for Brexit.

Ted Baker slipped as much as 10% to its lowest level since March 2009 after the retailer said it may have overstated inventory by as much as 25 million pounds ($32.08 million). DATA COOLS TRADE FEARS

The latest data out of China set the tone for currency markets, and came as a relief to markets that are cautious of the impact any fallout from Beijing's trade war with Washington will have on the global economy. Sticking points still remain in trade negotiations. According to news website Axios on Sunday, a trade deal between the United States and China was now "stalled because of Hong Kong legislation".

China's Global Times newspaper also reported last night that Beijing's top priority in a preliminary deal was the removal of existing tariffs. "It is hard to see the U.S. swallowing a very bitter trade pill like that ... It is now becoming more apparent why the talks have dragged on so long," OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

Online grocer and technology company Ocado missed out on the main index's rally, as it shed almost 6% after launching a bond issue, partly to fund construction of robotic warehouses for overseas partners. Precious metals miner Fresnillo also underperformed, hit by a double whammy of lower gold prices amid demand for risky assets and after narrowing its annual production forecast range.

Mid-cap Tullow Oil jumped 5% on reports that the company had agreed to sell stake in its Ugandan oil fields. ($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong office workers begin week of lunchtime protests

Hundreds of office workers in Hong Kongs business district gathered on Monday for the first in a week of lunchtime protests backing the pro-democracy movement after its resounding victory in district polls last month in the Chinese-ruled ci...

UPDATE 1-FTSE gains on upbeat China data, softer pound; Ted Baker slips

Londons FTSE 100 bounced on Monday after a near 1 drop in the previous session, as upbeat manufacturing activity from China - the worlds second-largest economy - boosted sentiment, while fashion retailer Ted Baker slid on overstated invento...

Finland proposes ceiling of 1.07% of GNI for EU long-term budget

The Finnish presidency of the European Union proposed that the blocs budget for the 2021-2027 period should be capped at 1.08 trillion euros 1.19 trillion, a document seen by Reuters said.The proposal, which needs the backing of all EU gove...

IT waiver on Disability Pension only for personnel disabled

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said in Rajya Sabha that Income Tax on Disability Pension has been waived off only for defence personnel who have become disabled during service. Replying to a supplementary during Question Hour, Si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019