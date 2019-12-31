Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St dips as year-end record rally cools off

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 22:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 22:02 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St dips as year-end record rally cools off
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street dipped in thin trading on the last day of the decade as a year-end rally powered by optimism around trade and a brightening global outlook fizzled out, though the S&P 500 was still on course for its best year since 2013. The Dow Jones was on track for its second straight day of declines, shrugging off President Donald Trump's tweet that a Phase 1 U.S-China trade deal would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House, and that he would later travel to Beijing to begin negotiations on the next phase.

"We had this huge rally since the time we heard that they were going to sign a deal, the question was just when ... this just filled in the color," said Larry Adam, chief investment officer at Raymond James in Baltimore, Maryland. A relatively loose monetary policy by the Federal Reserve and upbeat economic indicators have lifted the major U.S. stock indexes to all-time highs this month, setting up Wall Street to give up some of its gains.

The three major indexes posted their biggest one-day decline in about four weeks on Monday, in the absence of major updates on trade, and as investors booked profits. On Tuesday, nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors were in the red, with technology and healthcare among the top drags.

Schlumberger NV and Halliburton Co were among top percentage decliners on the S&P, tracking lower oil prices. At 11:11 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 48.20 points, or 0.17%, at 28,413.94, the S&P 500 was down 4.32 points, or 0.13%, at 3,216.97. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.51 points, or 0.03%, at 8,943.49.

Latest data from China showed manufacturing activity expanded for a second straight month in December, partly driven by seasonal demand. At home, data showed a reading of the consumer confidence index was 126.5 in December, compared with a revised 126.8 in November.

Among individual stocks, U.S.-listed shares of Tencent Music Entertainment rose 2.0% after a consortium led by the China-based company agreed to buy a stake in Vivendi's Universal Music Group. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.40-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.27-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 3 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 54 new highs and 15 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Warren warns 'democracy hangs in the balance' in New Year's Eve speech

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren sought to re-energize her White House campaign in a New Years Eve speech on Tuesday, warning that democracy hangs in the balance five weeks before nominating contests begin in early Februar...

Maple Leafs sign D Holl to 3-year, $6M extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenseman Justin Holl to a three-year extension on Tuesday worth 2 million per season. The 27-year-old has one goal and 10 assists through 38 games this season. In 51 career NHL games, he has registered three...

Farmers write to President, urge him to accord permission for

Farmers write to President, urge him to accord permission for mercy killing Amaravati, Dec 31 PTI Farmers of Amaravati on Tuesday wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to accord permission for mercy killing as the Y S...

Anti-CAA protesters face impromptu disruptions at PVR Saket

A group of people choosing to protest against recent changes in the citizenship law at Saket PVR Anupam in South Delhi on New Years eve, faced impromptu pro-CAA slogans from another group with a posse of policemen watching the unusual spect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019