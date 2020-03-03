Left Menu
Parliament security gets into brief alert after BJP MP's car hits barrier

The security apparatus at the parliament complex went into a brief alert on Tuesday after a BJP MP's vehicle accidentally hit a security barrier leading to deployment of counter-terror measures at the sensitive facility, officials said. The incident took place at around 9:30 am leading to activation of ground embedded iron spikes and active positioning of armed CRPF commandos along the MP's entrance gate that opens on the Vijay Chowk side, they said.

The tyres of the Uttar Pradesh-registration bearing Innova Crysta vehicle that belongs to BJP MP from Kaushambi Vinod Kumar Sonkar got immediately deflated as they climbed on the spikes that sprouted out in response of the barrier being hit. "The BJP MP's SUV hit the boom barrier accidentally. However, all counter-terror measures were activated at the parliament complex as part of the standard operating procedures," a senior official involved in parliament security said.

Pictures taken during the incident show troops of CRPF's Parliament Duty Group taking offensive positions behind an armoured vehicle that blocked the road that leads up to the main parliament complex. The incident sent the security apparatus in an alarm for a few moment and the affected vehicle was later towed away, he added.

It was not clear if the MP was also present in the SUV at the time of the incident. The parliament is sitting for the second spell of the Budget session from March 2 to April 3. PTI NES SRY.

