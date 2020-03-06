Those trying to create communal tensions will be suppressed

Observing that Telangana was a "symbol of communal harmony," Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday warned that those trying to create communal tensions in the state would be suppressed with an iron hand. In her maiden address to the state legislature on the first day of its budget session, she also said Telangana was able to withstand the severe economic challenges facing the country for the past several months, due to "strong administrative policies" and "fiscal discipline." She asserted that her government was fully committed to upholding unity among people and protecting the secular fabric of the state.

"My government will respect every religion and celebrate all festivals. My government will act sternly against those who are trying to create communal tensions and suppress such attempts with an iron hand," she said. Praising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, she said Telangana has been moving forward with "perfect planning" under the dynamic leadership of Rao ever since he took over the reins of the state.

On the economic scenario, she said the severe challenges in the country had an impact on Telangana, but the state was able to withstand it due to strong administrative policies and fiscal discipline. "The blink in the blind is that while other States are showing negative economic growth, Telangana is able to stick its neck out," she said.

The government has decided to pursue fiscal discipline due to the prevailing economic scenario in the country. However, it would fulfil all its promises made to the people, she added.

Emphasising the importance of maintaining law and order, she said 6 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed in the state. "This accounts for 66 per cent of CCTV cameras in the country." On the IT sector, she said the IT exports were Rs 57,000 crore in 2013-14, which rose to Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2018-19.

Outlining new policies and Acts, Soundararajan said a new Revenue Act is being contemplated, which will not give any scope for corruption and red-tape. "My government is getting ready with a new Land Administration and Management Policy in Telangana," she noted.

The government has decided to rechristen the present 'Rythu Samanvaya Samithis' (farmers' coordination committees) scheme as 'Rythu Bandhu Samithis.' The 'Samithis' would "play a key role, right from sowing of seeds to securing supportive price to the agriculture produce," she claimed. The government would soon chalk out an action in this regard.

Highlighting the construction of flagship Kaleswaram and other initiatives in the irrigation sector, she said 123.5 per cent in the paddy cultivation is the symbol of success in the sector. Soundararajan, who listed the welfare initiatives in the state, said, "Telangana stands first among all states in the country in the welfare measures." In the power sector, she said the installed capacity at the time of formation of the state was only 7,778 Megawatts which was 16,246 Megawatts now.

Earlier, Soundararajan, appointed Governor of the state in September last year, began her speech greeting the House in Telugu and also in Tamil, saying 'Vanakkam'. Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief, she concluded her speech by quoting a couplet from Tamil treatise 'Thirukkural', which translates to "hunger-free, disease-free, enmity-free country is the best state." Responding to the Governor's address, opposition BJP said there was nothing new in it.

There is no mention of the progress vis--vis double bed room houses for poor, jobs, education, measures to improve the state economy in the speech, BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao said. To this, ruling TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar said the Governor's address explained the welfare and development programmes being implemented but the opposition has always adopted a "negative approach" without appreciating the progress made.

Briefing reporters on the Business Advisory Council (BAC) meeting of the legislature which was held after the Governor's address, Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashant Reddy said it has been decided to conduct the assembly session till March 20. It's extension would be decided by BAC meeting again, he said.

Reddy also said the assembly would discuss CAA, NRC and NPR and pass a resolution against the amended law. "In the BAC, the Chief Minister came forward and said the government would move a resolution on NRC, NPR and CAA. It would let the members have a meaningful debate, and pass a resolution as per the views of members and the debate," Reddy said.

The state Budget would be presented on March eight..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.