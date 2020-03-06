Left Menu
Development News Edition

Those trying to create communal tensions will be suppressed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 19:10 IST
Those trying to create communal tensions will be suppressed

Observing that Telangana was a "symbol of communal harmony," Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday warned that those trying to create communal tensions in the state would be suppressed with an iron hand. In her maiden address to the state legislature on the first day of its budget session, she also said Telangana was able to withstand the severe economic challenges facing the country for the past several months, due to "strong administrative policies" and "fiscal discipline." She asserted that her government was fully committed to upholding unity among people and protecting the secular fabric of the state.

"My government will respect every religion and celebrate all festivals. My government will act sternly against those who are trying to create communal tensions and suppress such attempts with an iron hand," she said. Praising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, she said Telangana has been moving forward with "perfect planning" under the dynamic leadership of Rao ever since he took over the reins of the state.

On the economic scenario, she said the severe challenges in the country had an impact on Telangana, but the state was able to withstand it due to strong administrative policies and fiscal discipline. "The blink in the blind is that while other States are showing negative economic growth, Telangana is able to stick its neck out," she said.

The government has decided to pursue fiscal discipline due to the prevailing economic scenario in the country. However, it would fulfil all its promises made to the people, she added.

Emphasising the importance of maintaining law and order, she said 6 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed in the state. "This accounts for 66 per cent of CCTV cameras in the country." On the IT sector, she said the IT exports were Rs 57,000 crore in 2013-14, which rose to Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2018-19.

Outlining new policies and Acts, Soundararajan said a new Revenue Act is being contemplated, which will not give any scope for corruption and red-tape. "My government is getting ready with a new Land Administration and Management Policy in Telangana," she noted.

The government has decided to rechristen the present 'Rythu Samanvaya Samithis' (farmers' coordination committees) scheme as 'Rythu Bandhu Samithis.' The 'Samithis' would "play a key role, right from sowing of seeds to securing supportive price to the agriculture produce," she claimed. The government would soon chalk out an action in this regard.

Highlighting the construction of flagship Kaleswaram and other initiatives in the irrigation sector, she said 123.5 per cent in the paddy cultivation is the symbol of success in the sector. Soundararajan, who listed the welfare initiatives in the state, said, "Telangana stands first among all states in the country in the welfare measures." In the power sector, she said the installed capacity at the time of formation of the state was only 7,778 Megawatts which was 16,246 Megawatts now.

Earlier, Soundararajan, appointed Governor of the state in September last year, began her speech greeting the House in Telugu and also in Tamil, saying 'Vanakkam'. Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief, she concluded her speech by quoting a couplet from Tamil treatise 'Thirukkural', which translates to "hunger-free, disease-free, enmity-free country is the best state." Responding to the Governor's address, opposition BJP said there was nothing new in it.

There is no mention of the progress vis--vis double bed room houses for poor, jobs, education, measures to improve the state economy in the speech, BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao said. To this, ruling TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar said the Governor's address explained the welfare and development programmes being implemented but the opposition has always adopted a "negative approach" without appreciating the progress made.

Briefing reporters on the Business Advisory Council (BAC) meeting of the legislature which was held after the Governor's address, Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashant Reddy said it has been decided to conduct the assembly session till March 20. It's extension would be decided by BAC meeting again, he said.

Reddy also said the assembly would discuss CAA, NRC and NPR and pass a resolution against the amended law. "In the BAC, the Chief Minister came forward and said the government would move a resolution on NRC, NPR and CAA. It would let the members have a meaningful debate, and pass a resolution as per the views of members and the debate," Reddy said.

The state Budget would be presented on March eight..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-origin peers, business chiefs sign letter in defence of Priti Patel

Indian-origin peers in the House of Lords, business chiefs and community leaders are among a group of over 90 cross-sector representatives who signed a letter on Friday in support of Priti Patel, Britains first Indian-origin Home Secretary ...

Virus hits 100,000 cases as it upends lives, livelihoods

Bangkok, Mar 6 AP Crossing more borders, the new coronavirus hit a milestone Friday, infecting more than 100,000 people worldwide as it wove itself deeper into the daily lives of millions, infecting the powerful, the unprotected poor and th...

Nigeria: FAAN warns staff to stay off Kaduna Airport road

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria FAAN has asked its staff to stay off the road leading to Kaduna International Airport at early and late hours due to the current state of insecurity on the route, according to a news report by TheCab...

7 Italians screened for coronavirus, allowed to proceed to Varanasi after testing negative

A group of seven Italian tourists were screened here in their hotel rooms in the Sadar tehsil of the district as part of the precautions being taken to check the spread of coronavirus. Chief Medical Officer O P Tiwari, who subjected the sev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020