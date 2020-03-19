Drone spotted at Indo-Pakistan border in J-K's Ramgarh sector
A drone was spotted at the international border (IB) in Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday.
A drone was spotted at the international border (IB) in Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday.
The Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire at the drone. More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Indo
- Ramgarh
- Kashmir
- Samba district
- Border Security Force
ALSO READ
World Bank commits $200m for Punjab human capital investment in Pakistan
Indonesia orders airport closure after volcanic eruption
Indonesia seizes half a million virus masks amid panic buying
Sindhis protest outside UN office in Geneva against persecution of minorities in Pakistan
Twitter, Facebook suspend accounts linked to Indonesian army's Papua campaign