Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Manipur CM urges people to remain alert

  • PTI
  • |
  • Imphal
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 23:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 23:01 IST
Coronavirus: Manipur CM urges people to remain alert

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday urged the people of the state to remain alert in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. As a precautionary measure, Biren asked that all departmental heads of the state government to prepare a roster system for their employees so that the attendance is reduced to 50 per cent.

"We have been taking precautionary measures since January 18," he said, appealing people to avoid mass gatherings and religious functions. The chief minister said that his government will ensure all essential commodities are available and urged the people of the state not to indulge in panic buying.

Appealing to people to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call of 'Janata Curfew' on March 22, Singh said that it is to be taken for the welfare of the public and should be voluntary. The chief minister asked families of the students stuck abroad to submit their details to the authorities.

He said the Ministry of External Affairs has been apprised about the Manipuri students stuck in the Philippines. Earlier in the day, Singh visited the Paona Bazaar and Khwairamband market and directed the local authorities to clean garbage dumped on the roadside. He also interacted with the people on how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Expressing concern over the outbreak, Governor Najma Heptulla lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Janata Curfew' initiative. Meanwhile, three Emas market, temporary market and street vendors in the state capital have been asked to shut shop for five days beginning Saturday.

A daily report issued by the Medical Directorate, Lamphel said that the cumulative number of people under surveillance in wake of the coronavirus pandemic stands at 458..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Completion of 2020 U.S. Census extended into August amid coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 U.S. Census, the decennial tally that helps determine political representation and federal aid, will be extended by two weeks, a census official said on Friday, as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the bureaus ability to send workers...

Bucs' Godwin on ceding No. 12 to Brady: 'We'll see'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is prepared to welcome the face of the TB12 brand with open arms. Whether Godwin gives celebrated quarterback Tom Brady his No. 12 jersey could be an entirely different matter, however.My phon...

New York hair and nail salons to shut, but booze deemed 'essential'

Looking for liquid courage to help you survive the pandemic Rest assured, New York will permit liquor stores to remain open, even as Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered non-essential businesses to close to help slow the spread of the co...

Transactions notebook: Bucs re-sign Minter, add Haeg

Veteran linebacker Kevin Minter is remaining with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, ESPN reported Friday. The 29-year-old Minter had 34 tackles in 16 games two starts last season in his second season with Tampa Bay. He has 299 ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020